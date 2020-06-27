Jari Jones la nueva cara de Calvin Klein rompe los estereotipos y es furor

Hace años se viene luchando por un modelo más inclusivo, por la ley de talles, por los derechos de las personas LGBT+ y si bien hoy todo parecería estar más asentado, aún son pocas las marcas que se animan a romper con el clásico e inalcanzable, modelo de mujer 90-6.0-90.

Pero la marca estadounidense lanzó su campaña "Pround in my Cavins" (Orgullosa de mis calvins)que busca promover la libertad en la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta. Y hace un juego de palabras en homenaje al mes de los derechos de las personas LGBT+

La modelo elegida por la empresa, es la actriz trans Jari Jones, y ella misma se pronuncia como: queer y lesbiana y la cara con la que amaneció la ciudad de Nueva York el pasado viernes que causó furor.

[CONTENT WARNING] the following caption references suicidal thoughts, and may be triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to The Trevor Project 24/7 for support at 866.488.7368.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀“I thought that being in this industry, especially the acting world, that once I transitioned I would never work again. There were no real positive or uplifting representations of trans people in magazines, on television and in film. But there was something constantly telling me this is what I had to do to live in my truth, to essentially be happy. There was no other choice for me - it was either live my most authentic life or jump out of here. With the love and support of community and chosen family, I chose my life. I chose me over the industry that I loved, I chose me despite what society was telling me. There were people waiting for me, once I took the leap into this journey called Transition, standing there with open arms ready to show me love and compassion and respect. In those very crucial moments I realized that when you have an unshakeable self-love and a support system, nothing is too big to conquer. What I find now is that that I've done more since transition. I feel like when you're your true self, you create the most beautiful and honest art. I think the industry can recognize that and they have no choice but to celebrate and uplift that art on huge platforms. I'm glad that I chose me and everybody else kind of jumped on board as well.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀@iamjarijones on Identity. #PROUDINMYCALVINS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀By @ryanmcginleystudios⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀For further information on The Trevor Project, visit www.thetrevorproject.org/help