Premios Oscar: se conocieron los nominados

Esta es la lista completa de nominaciones.

Mejor Actor de Reparto

-Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

-Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

-Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

-Ryan Gosling – Barbie

-Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

-Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

-América Ferrera – Barbie

-Jodie Foster – Nyad

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guión Original

-Anatomy of a Fall

-The Holdovers

-Maestro

-May December

-Past Live

Mejor Guión Adaptado

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

-Letter to a Pig

-Ninety-Five Senses

-Our Uniform

-Pachyderme

-War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Barbie

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Napoleon

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

-Golda

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

-La Sociedad de la Nieve

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

-The After

-Invincible

-Knight of Fortune

-Red, White and Blue

-The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor Canción Original

-“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

-”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

-”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

-”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

-”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little RockIsland in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Ni Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor Película Internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

Society of the Snow (España)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor Película de Animación

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de Producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor montaje

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest