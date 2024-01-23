Este martes por la mañana se anunciaron las nominaciones para la 96° edición de los Premios Oscar que se celebrarán el próximo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.
Premios Oscar: se conocieron los nominados
Oppenheimer es el largometraje con más nominaciones y tiene la posibilidad de llevarse 14 estatuillas en categorías como Mejor Dirección, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. En segundo lugar se sitúa Poor Things, protagonizada por Emma Stone, con 12 nominaciones. Además la película española 'La Sociedad de la Nieve' tiene dos nominaciones.
Esta es la lista completa de nominaciones.
Mejor Actor de Reparto
-Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
-Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
-Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
-Ryan Gosling – Barbie
-Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
-Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
-Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
-América Ferrera – Barbie
-Jodie Foster – Nyad
-Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
-Anatomy of a Fall
-The Holdovers
-Maestro
-May December
-Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
-American Fiction
-Barbie
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
-The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
-Letter to a Pig
-Ninety-Five Senses
-Our Uniform
-Pachyderme
-War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Barbie
-Killers of the Flower Moon
-Napoleon
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-Golda
-Maestro
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
-La Sociedad de la Nieve
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
-The After
-Invincible
-Knight of Fortune
-Red, White and Blue
-The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor Canción Original
-“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
-”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
-”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
-”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
-”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little RockIsland in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor Película Internacional
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Japón)
Society of the Snow (España)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Alemania)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor Película de Animación
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor diseño de Producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor montaje
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz principal
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest