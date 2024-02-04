Grammys 2024: todos los nominados de esta noche

Embed Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por CBS (@cbstv)

Como es tradicional, en la ceremonia actuarán algunos de los principales artistas del momento y se confirmó que cantarán: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Jon Batiste, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino y Annie Lennox. Por otro lado la presentación de la premiación irá variando dependiendo de las categorías a presentar pero, por el momento, los confirmados son: Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Samara Joy, Kacey Musgraves y Taylor Tomlison. Por su parte la conducción del evento estará a cargo del comediante Trevor Noah por cuarto año consecutivo.

Todos los nominados

Álbum del año

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Canción del año

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken

Mejor banda sonora para cine o televisión

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Mejor interpretación de música africana

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Mejor álbum de pop latino

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Mejor álbum country

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Mejor artista country

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Mejor artista revelación

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Mejor álbum R&B

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Mejor álbum de rock

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...

Mejor grabación pop dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Mejor actuación de un dúo o grupo pop

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Mejor interpretación de pop en solitario

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Productor del año (no clásico)

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Compositor del año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Mejor álbum de vocal pop

Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - Subtract

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred Again - Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan - Rumble

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again - Actual Life 3

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Mejor interpretación de rock

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Mejor interpretación de metal

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Mejor canción de rock

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry