Este domingo por la noche se realizará la gala de los premios Grammys 2024. La tradicional ceremonia tiene por objetivo galardonar a los principales referentes de la música y a las piezas artísticas que influyeron durante el año, así como sus creadores.
Grammys 2024: todos los nominados de esta noche
La ceremonia se podrá ver en vivo desde las 21 horas a través de streaming mediante la plataforma HBO Max y el canal televisivo TNT, mientras que la alfombra roja podrá verse desde el canal de espectáculos estadounidense E! La premiación tendrá lugar en la Crypto.com Arena en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
Como es tradicional, en la ceremonia actuarán algunos de los principales artistas del momento y se confirmó que cantarán: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Jon Batiste, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino y Annie Lennox. Por otro lado la presentación de la premiación irá variando dependiendo de las categorías a presentar pero, por el momento, los confirmados son: Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Samara Joy, Kacey Musgraves y Taylor Tomlison. Por su parte la conducción del evento estará a cargo del comediante Trevor Noah por cuarto año consecutivo.
Todos los nominados
Álbum del año
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Canción del año
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken
Mejor banda sonora para cine o televisión
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Mejor interpretación de música africana
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
Tyla - Water
Mejor álbum de música mexicana
Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma - Génesis
Mejor álbum de pop latino
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Mejor álbum country
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Mejor artista country
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Mejor artista revelación
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Mejor álbum R&B
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Mejor interpretación de R&B
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why
Mejor álbum de rock
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
Mejor grabación pop dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Mejor actuación de un dúo o grupo pop
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Mejor interpretación de pop en solitario
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Productor del año (no clásico)
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Compositor del año (no clásico)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Mejor álbum de vocal pop
Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Ed Sheeran - Subtract
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake - Loading
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred Again - Strong
Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan - Rumble
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again - Actual Life 3
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Mejor interpretación de rock
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Mejor interpretación de metal
Disturbed - Bad Man
Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Slipknot - Hive Mind
Spiritbox - Jaded
Mejor canción de rock
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones - Angry