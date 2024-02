Wenceslao Mansilla perdió por puntos en Estados Unidos

Middleweight prospect Da’Velle Smith of Taylor, Michigan defeated Argentina’s Rolando Mansilla (19-14-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55 for Smith, who improved to 8-0, 6 KOs. One to watch .. #boxing @Dsalita @SalitaProm @DetroitBrawl