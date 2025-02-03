Uno Entre Rios | Show | Grammys

Premios Grammys 2025: lista completa de los ganadores

La edición número 67 de la mayor fiesta de la música entregó sus galardones: quiénes coronaron su año con el tradicional gramófono dorado de los Grammys

3 de febrero 2025 · 10:02hs
La edición 67 de los Grammy Awards 2025 culminó en la Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles. El evento, que convocó a las mayores estrellas de la industria, tuvo como anfitrión, por quinto año consecutivo, al comediante Trevor Noah.

Este año, la gala sumó un condimento especial: el mensaje de solidaridad para los afectados por los incendios en Los Ángeles. Mientras tanto, la Academia de la Grabación y MusiCares lanzaron la iniciativa Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, que ya recaudó más de 4 millones de dólares para ayudar a los profesionales de la música impactados por la tragedia, Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars ofrecieron un emotivo tributo a la ciudad y a las víctimas de la tragedia. La dupla cerró un brillante 2024 con su balada Die With a Smile, que ha estado en el número uno del Billboard Hot 100 durante cuatro semanas consecutivas.

La nieta de Mirtha Legrand, Juana Viale, sigue dando vueltas en velero por el mundo y publica sus novedades en redes sociales

Vacaciones: Juana Viale festejó en toples su llegada a destino

La actriz, comediante y cantante Divina Gloria preocupó a sus seguidores con un enigmático mensaje en Instagram que sonó a despedida

Divina Gloria en Instagram y un mensaje que preocupó a sus seguidores

Por supuesto, además de conocer a los ganadores, una de las máximas atracciones de los Grammy fueron las presentaciones musicales que se desarrollaron a lo largo de la gala. Este año, entre los artistas que cantaron estuvieron Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Shaboozey y Teddy Swims.

La ceremonia también incluyó un homenaje al legendario Quincy Jones, fallecido a los 91 años, con un cartel de lujo que incluyó a Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Chris Martin de Coldplay, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Lainey Wilson, St. Vincent y Sheryl Crow.

Todos los ganadores

Album del año

  • New Blue Sun – André 3000
  • Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat – Charli XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
  • The Rise and Fall Of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
  • The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Canción del año

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” por Shaboozey (compositores: Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams)
  • “Birds of a Feather” por Billie Eilish (compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell)
  • “Die With a Smile” por Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (compositores: Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt)
  • “Fortnight” por Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone (compositores: Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift)
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” por Chappell Roan (compositores: Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter)
  • “Not Like Us” por Kendrick Lamar (compositor: Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Please Please Please” por Sabrina Carpenter (compositores: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter)
  • “Texas Hold ‘Em” por Beyoncé (compositores: Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq)

Grabación del año

  • “Now And Then” – The Beatles
  • “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
  • “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
  • “360″ – Charli xcx
  • “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
  • “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
  • “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • Raye
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Productor del año, no clásico

  • Dan Nigro
  • Alissia
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuk
  • Mustard

Mejor compositor del año - No clásico

  • RAYE
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala
  • She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
  • Loved – Four Tet
  • Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
  • Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino

Mejor interpretación pop soa

  • “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
  • “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • ”Apple” — Charli XCX
  • ”Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
  • ”Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

Mejor grabación remezclada, no clásica

  • Espresso (Mark Ronson x FnZ Working Late remix) – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Alter Ego (Kaytranada remix) – Doechii con JT
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) (remix) – Shaboozey y David Guetta
  • Jah Sees Them (Amapiano remix) – Julian Marley y Antaeus
  • Von Dutch – Charli XCX y A.G. Cook con Addison Rae

Mejor grabación Dance/Pop

  • “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
  • ”Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
  • ”L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
  • ”Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
  • ”Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Mejor interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

  • ”Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
  • ”Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
  • ”Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
  • ”The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
  • ”Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Mejor interpretación de Rock

  • Now and Then – The Beatles
  • Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
  • The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
  • Gift Horse – Idles
  • Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
  • Broken Man – St. Vincent

Mejor álbum de rock

  • “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
  • ”Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “Saviors” — Green Day
  • ”TANGK” — Idles
  • ”Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
  • ”Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
  • ”No Name” — Jack White

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • “Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
  • ”Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
  • ”Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
  • ”Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
  • ”Flea” — St. Vincent

Mejor interpretación R&B

  • “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
  • ”Residuals” — Chris Brown
  • ”Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
  • ”Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
  • ”Saturn” — SZA

Mejor álbum R&B

  • “11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown
  • ”Vantablack” — Lalah Hathaway
  • ”Revenge” — Muni Long
  • ”Algorithm” — Lucky Daye
  • ”Coming Home” — Usher

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
  • ”Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
  • ”We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
  • ”Big Mama” — Latto”3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Mejor interpretación country soa

  • “16 Carriages” — Beyoncé
  • ”I Am Not Okay” —Jelly Roll
  • ”The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
  • ”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
  • ”It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Mejor álbum de country

  • Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  • F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton
  • Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Mejor álbum de pop latino

  • Funk Generation – Anitta
  • El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
  • GARCÍA – Kany García
  • Las Mujeres ya no lloran – Shakira
  • Orquídeas — Kali Uchis

Mejor álbum pop vocal

  • “Short n’ Sweet” - Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Hit Me Hard and Soft” -Billie Eilish
  • “Eternal Sunshine” -Ariana Grande
  • “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” - Chappell Roan
  • “The Tortured Poets Department” - Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

  • Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala
  • She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
  • Loved – Four Tet
  • Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
  • Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino

Mejor interpretación de country de un dúo o grupo

  • “Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
  • “II MOST WANTED” - Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus
  • “Break Mine” - Brothers Osborne
  • “Bigger Houses” - Dan + Shay
  • “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Mejor álbum de dance y electrónica

  • BRAT - Charli xcx
  • Three - Four Tet
  • Hyperdrama - Justice
  • Timeless - KAYTRANADA
  • Telos - Zedd

Mejor grabación dance pop

  • Von Dutch – Charli XCX
  • Make You Mine – Madison Beer
  • L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) – Billie Eilish
  • Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
  • Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Mejor video musical

  • “Tailor Swif” - A$AP Rocky
  • “360″ - Charli XCX
  • “Houdini” - Eminem
  • Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Dir. Dave Free)
  • Fortnight - Taylor Swift

Mejor película musical

  • American Symphony - Jon Batiste
  • June - June Carter Cash
  • Kings From Queens - Run DMC
  • Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple - Steven Van Zandt
  • The Greatest Night In Pop - varios artistas

Mejor canción de R&B

  • “After Hours” - Kehlani
  • “Burning” - Tems
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Coco Jones
  • “Ruined Me” - Muni Long
  • “Saturn” - SZA

Mejor interpretación de música metal

  • Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
  • Crown of Horns - Judas Priest
  • Suffocate - Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
  • Screaming Suicide - Metallica
  • Cellar Door - Spiritbox

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • “Wild God” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
  • “Charm” Clairo
  • “The Collective” Kim Gordon
  • “What Now” Brittany Howard
  • “All Born Screaming” St. Vincent

Mejor canción de rock

  • Broken Man – St. Vincent
  • Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
  • Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
  • Dilemma – Green Day
  • Gift Horse – Idles

Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B

  • That’s You – Lucky Daye
  • Wet – Marsha Ambrosius
  • Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon
  • No Lie – Lalah Hathaway con Michael McDonald
  • Make Me Forget – Muni Long

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

  • So Glad to Know You – Avery Sunshine
  • En Route – Durand Bernarr
  • Bando Stone & the New World – Childish Gambino
  • Crash – Kehlani
  • Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak y Knxwledge)

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
  • When The Sun Shines Again – Common y Pete Rock con Posdnuos
  • Nissan Altima – Doechii
  • Houdini – Eminem
  • Like That – Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar
  • Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Mejor álbum de rap

  • Might Delete Later – J. Cole
  • The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common y Pete Rock
  • Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
  • The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
  • We Don’t Trust You – Future y Metro Boomin

Mejor canción de rap

  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Asteroids – Rapsody con Hit-Boy
  • Carnival – ¥$: Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign con Rich The Kid y Playboi Carti
  • Like That – Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar
  • Yeah Glo! – Glorilla

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • Visions – Norah Jones
  • À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
  • Good Together – Lake Street Dive
  • Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
  • Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter

Mejor canción country

  • The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
  • I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
  • I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
  • Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Mejor interpretación de “World Music”

  • Bemba Colorá – Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar
  • Raat Ki Rani – Arooj Aftab
  • A Rock Somewhere – Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal
  • Rise – Rocky Dawuni
  • Sunlight to My Soul – Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir
  • Kashira – Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung

Mejor álbum de música global

  • Alkebulan II – Matt B con Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
  • Heis – Rema
  • Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
  • Born in the Wild – Tems
Mejor interpretación de folk

  • Lighthouse – Sierra Ferrell
  • Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
  • Nothing in Rambling – The Fabulous Thunderbirds con Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal y Mick Fleetwood
  • The Ballad of Sally Anne – Rhiannon Giddens

Mejor Interpretación de folk

  • American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell
  • Ya Ya – Beyoncé
  • Subtitles – Madison Cunningham
  • Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz con Kacey Musgraves
  • Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz
  • Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings

Mejor álbum de folk

  • Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
  • The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
  • $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
  • Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
  • No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
  • Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Mejor álbum de Bluegrass

  • Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings
  • I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
  • Songs of Love and Life – The Del McCoury Band
  • No Fear – Sister Sadie
  • Earl Jam – Tony Trischka
  • Dan Tyminski: Live from the Ryman – Dan Tyminski

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

  • Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa – The Taj Mahal Sextet
  • Hill Country Love – Cedric Burnside
  • Struck Down – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
  • One Guitar Woman – Sue Foley
  • Sam’s Place – Little Feat

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

  • Mileage – Ruthie Foster
  • Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 – Joe Bonamassa
  • Blame It On Eve – Shemekia Copeland
  • Friendlytown – Steve Cropper y The Midnight Hour
  • The Fury – Antonio Vergara

Mejor álbum de folk

  • Woodland – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings
  • American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
  • Weird Faith – Madi Diaz
  • Bright Future – Adrianne Lenker
  • All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan

Mejor álbum de música regional de folk

  • Kuini – Kalani Pe’a
  • 25 Back to My Roots – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul
  • Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux y The Golden Eagles con J’Wan Boudreaux
  • Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Breed Brass Band con Trombone Shorty
  • Stories from The Battlefield – The Rumble con Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel

  • One Hallelujah – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell y Israel Houghton con Jonathan McReynolds y Jekalyn Carr
  • Church Doors – Yolanda Adams
  • Hold On (Live) – Ricky Dillard
  • Holy Hands – DOE
  • Yesterday – Melvin Crispell III

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

  • That’s My King – CeCe Winans
  • Firm Foundation (He Won’t) – Honor y Glory con Disciple
  • Holy Forever (Live) – Bethel Music y Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans
  • In The Name Of Jesus – JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore
  • In The Room – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Praise – Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore

Mejor álbum de gospel

  • More Than This – CeCe Winans
  • Choirmaster II (Live) – Ricky Dillard
  • Covered Vol. 1 – Melvin Crispell III
  • Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
  • Still Karen – Karen Clark Sheard

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

  • Heart of a Human – DOE
  • Coat of Many Colors – Brandon Lake
  • Child of God – Forrest Frank
  • The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore
  • When Wind Meets Fire – Elevation Worship

Mejor álbum de root gospel

  • Church – Cory Henry
  • Loving You – The Nelons
  • Rhapsody – The Harlem Gospel Travelers
  • The Gospel According To Mark – Mark D. Conklin
  • The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 – Authentic Unlimited

Mejor álbum de música urbana

  • Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente
  • Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
  • Rayo – J Balvin
  • Ferxxocalipsis – Feid
  • Att. – Young Miko

Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo

  • ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? – Rawayana
  • Compita del Destino – El David Aguilar
  • Pa’ Tu Cuerpa – Cimafunk
  • Autopoiética – Mon Laferte
  • Grasa – Nathy Peluso

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

  • Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León
  • Diamantes – Chiquis
  • Éxodo – Peso Pluma
  • De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe

Mejor álbum latino tropical

  • Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
  • Muevense – Marc Anthony
  • Bailar – Sheila E.
  • Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra
  • Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera

Mejor álbum de reggae

  • Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — Varios artistas
  • Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
  • Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
  • Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
  • Evolution — The Wailers

Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Canto

  • Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto y Chandrika Tandon
  • Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
  • Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
  • Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
  • Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
  • Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria

Mejor álbum infantil

  • Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo!
  • Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – Creciendo
  • John Legend – My Favorite Dream
  • Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
  • Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

  • Diamantes — Chiquis
  • Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
  • ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
  • De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Mejor interpretación de música africana

  • ”Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
  • ”MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
  • ”Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
  • ”Higher” – Burna Boy
  • ”Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Mejor soundtrack para contenido audiovisual

  • American Fiction — Laura Karpman, compositora
  • Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositores
  • The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, compositor
  • Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, compositor
  • Shgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, compositores

Mejor canción escrita para un contenido audiovisual

  • “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” por Luke Combs (Tornados)
  • “Better Place, por *NSYNC (Trolls 3: se armó la banda)
  • “Can’t Catch Me Now” por Olivia Rodrigo (Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes)
  • “It Never Went Away” por Jon Batiste (Sinfonía Americana)
  • “Love Will Survive” por Barbra Streisand (El Tatuador de Auschwitz)

Mejor álbum de comedia

  • The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle
  • Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
  • The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
  • Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
  • Where Was I – Trevor Noah

Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos

  • Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter
  • All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield
  • ...And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
  • Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
  • My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales

  • Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
  • The Color Purple
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Saltburn
  • Twisters: The Album

Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medios visuales

  • Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer
  • American Fiction – Laura Karpman
  • Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
  • The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
  • Shgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos

  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak
  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano
  • Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget II

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

  • It Never Went Away (de American Symphony) - Jon Batiste
  • Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (de Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
  • Better Place (de Trolls Band Together) - NSYNC y Justin Timberlake
  • Can’t Catch Me Now (de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Love Will Survive (de The Tattooist of Auschwitz) - Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum histórico

  • Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas
  • Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition - Prince & The New Power Generation
  • Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia - Paul Robeson)
  • Pepito y Paquito - Pepe de Lucía And Paco De Lucía
  • The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) - Rodgers & Hammerstein y Julie Andrews

Mejores notas de álbum

  • Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas
  • After Midnight - Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras
  • The Carnegie Hall Concert - Alice Coltrane
  • John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 - John Culshaw
  • SONtrack Original De La Película Al Son De Beno - Varios artistas

Mejor pack de grabación

  • Brat - Charli XCX
  • The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
  • Baker Hotel - William Clark Green
  • F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
  • Hounds Of Love (The Baskerville Edition) - Kate Bush
  • Jug Band Millionaire - The Muddy Basin Ramblers
  • Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease - iWhoiWhoo

Mejor caja de edición limitada

  • Mind Games - John Lennon
  • Half Living Things - Alpha Wolf
  • Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea) - Kate Bush
  • In Utero - Nirvana
  • Unsuk Chin - Unsuk Chin y Berliner Philharmoniker
  • We Blame Chicago - 90 Day Men

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada

  • The Heart, The Mind, The Soul – Tank and the Bangas
  • Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say – Queen Sheba
  • Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series – Omari Hardwick
  • Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word – Malik Yusef
  • The Seven Number Ones – Mad Skillz

Mejor interpretación de jazz

  • Twinkle Twinkle Little Me – Samara Joy con Sullivan Fortner
  • Walk with Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) – The Baylor Project
  • Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin con Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts y John Scofield
  • Juno – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
  • Little Fears – Dan Pugach Big Band con Nicole Zuraitis y Troy Roberts

Mejor álbum vocal de jazz

  • A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy
  • Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell
  • Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortner
  • Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento y Esperanza Spalding
  • My Ideal – Catherine Russell y Sean Mason

Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz

  • Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
  • Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire con Bill Frisell y Herlin Riley
  • Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson
  • Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin
  • Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner

Mejor álbum de “big band” de jazz

  • Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence – Dan Pugach Big Band
  • Returning to Forever – John Beasley y Frankfurt Radio Big Band
  • And So It Goes – The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
  • Walk a Mile in My Shoe – Orrin Evans y The Captain Black Big Band
  • Golden City – Miguel Zenón

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

  • Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis
  • Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo y Tomatito
  • COLLAB – Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • Time and Again – Eliane Elias
  • El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio “El Negro” Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola
  • Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet
  • As I Travel – Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

  • No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
  • Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
  • New Blue Sun – André 3000
  • Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
  • Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

  • Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti
  • Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck
  • Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell con Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston y Thomas Morgan
  • Mark – Mark Guiliana
  • Speak to Me – Julian Lage

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

  • Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys
  • Merrily We Roll Along – Stephen Sondheim
  • The Notebook – Ingrid Michaelson
  • The Outsiders – Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay y Justin Levine
  • Suffs – Shaina Taub
  • The Wiz – Charlie Smalls

Productor del año, clásico

  • Elaine Martone
  • Erica Brenner
  • Christoph Franke
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Dirk Sobotka

Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo

  • i/o (In-Side Mix) - Peter Gabriel
  • Avalon - Roxy Music
  • Genius Loves Company - Ray Charles With Varios artistas
  • Henning Sommerro: Borders - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra
  • Pax - Ensemble 96 y Current Saxophone Quartet

Mejor composición instrumental

  • Strands - Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf y Christian Euman
  • At Last - Shelly Berg
  • Communion - Christopher Zuar Orchestra
  • I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time - André 3000
  • Remembrance - Chick Corea y Béla Fleck

Mejor ingeniería de grabación, clásica

  • Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit - Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
  • Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
  • Andres: The Blind Banister - Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev y Metropolis Ensemble
  • Clear Voices In The Dark - Matthew Guard y Skylark Vocal Ensemble
  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale

Mejor ingeniería de sonido, álbum no clásico

  • i/o - Peter Gabriel
  • Algorithm - Lucky Daye
  • Cyan Blue - Charlotte Day Wilson
  • Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
  • Empathogen - WILLOW
  • Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella

  • Bridge Over Troubled Water - Jacob Collier con John Legend y Tori Kelly
  • Baby Elephant Walk - Encore - Snarky Puppy
  • Rhapsody In Blue (Grass) - Béla Fleck con Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz y Bryan Sutton
  • Rose Without The Thorns - Scott Hoying con säje y Tonality
  • Silent Night - säje

Mejor arreglo instrumental y vocal

  • Alma - säje con Regina Carter
  • Always Come Back - John Legend
  • b i g f e e l i n g s - WILLOW
  • Last Surprise (de Persona 5) - The 8-Bit Big Band con Jonah Nilsson y Button Masher
  • The Sound Of Silence - Cody Fry con Sleeping At Last

Mejor interpretación orquestal

  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Los Angeles Philharmonic
  • Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
  • Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Stravinsky: The Firebird - San Francisco Symphony
Mejor grabación de ópera

  • Saariaho: Adriana Mater - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas
  • Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
  • Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
  • Moravec: The Shining - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus
  • Puts: The Hours - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Mejor interpretación coral

  • Ochre - The Crossing
  • Clear Voices In The Dark - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski y Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
  • A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad - Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices
  • Handel: Israel in Egypt - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry y Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers
  • Sheehan: Akathist - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan y Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices y Trinity Youth Chorus

Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto

  • Rectangles and Circumstance – Caroline Shaw y S Percussion
  • Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles – JACK Quartet
  • Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos y Emanuel Ax
  • Cerrone: Beaufort Scales – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone y Lorelei Ensemble
  • Home – Miró Quartet

Mejor solo instrumental de música clásica

  • Bach: Goldberg Variations – Víkingur Ólafsson
  • Akiho: Longing – Andy Akiho
  • Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc – Wild Up
  • Entourer – Ensemble Dissonance
  • Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra – Experiential Orchestra

Mejor solo vocal de música clásica

  • Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price - Karen Slack; Michelle Cann
  • A Change Is Gonna Come - Nicholas Phan; Palaver Strings
  • Newman: Bespoke Songs - Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña y Garrick Zoeter
  • Show Me The Way - Will Liverman; Jonathan King
  • Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder - Il Pomo d’Oro)

Mejor compendio de música clásica

  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
  • Akiho: BeLonging
  • American Counterpoints
  • Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
  • Mythologies II

Mejor composición de música clásica contemporánea

  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
  • Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello - Andrea Casarrubios
  • Coleman: Revelry - Decoda
  • Lang: Composition As Explanation - Eighth Blackbird
  • Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orches
Dejanos tu comentario