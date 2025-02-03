La edición 67 de los Grammy Awards 2025 culminó en la Crypto.com Arena de Los Angeles. El evento, que convocó a las mayores estrellas de la industria, tuvo como anfitrión, por quinto año consecutivo, al comediante Trevor Noah.
Premios Grammys 2025: lista completa de los ganadores
La edición número 67 de la mayor fiesta de la música entregó sus galardones: quiénes coronaron su año con el tradicional gramófono dorado de los Grammys
Este año, la gala sumó un condimento especial: el mensaje de solidaridad para los afectados por los incendios en Los Ángeles. Mientras tanto, la Academia de la Grabación y MusiCares lanzaron la iniciativa Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, que ya recaudó más de 4 millones de dólares para ayudar a los profesionales de la música impactados por la tragedia, Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars ofrecieron un emotivo tributo a la ciudad y a las víctimas de la tragedia. La dupla cerró un brillante 2024 con su balada Die With a Smile, que ha estado en el número uno del Billboard Hot 100 durante cuatro semanas consecutivas.
Por supuesto, además de conocer a los ganadores, una de las máximas atracciones de los Grammy fueron las presentaciones musicales que se desarrollaron a lo largo de la gala. Este año, entre los artistas que cantaron estuvieron Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Shaboozey y Teddy Swims.
La ceremonia también incluyó un homenaje al legendario Quincy Jones, fallecido a los 91 años, con un cartel de lujo que incluyó a Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Chris Martin de Coldplay, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Lainey Wilson, St. Vincent y Sheryl Crow.
Todos los ganadores
Album del año
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat – Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall Of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift
Kendrick Lamar posa con sus cinco Grammy REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canción del año
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” por Shaboozey (compositores: Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams)
- “Birds of a Feather” por Billie Eilish (compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell)
- “Die With a Smile” por Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (compositores: Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt)
- “Fortnight” por Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone (compositores: Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift)
- “Good Luck, Babe!” por Chappell Roan (compositores: Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter)
- “Not Like Us” por Kendrick Lamar (compositor: Kendrick Lamar)
- “Please Please Please” por Sabrina Carpenter (compositores: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter)
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” por Beyoncé (compositores: Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq)
Grabación del año
- “Now And Then” – The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “360″ – Charli xcx
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Mejor artista nuevo
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Productor del año, no clásico
- Dan Nigro
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Mejor compositor del año - No clásico
- RAYE
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala
- She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
- Loved – Four Tet
- Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
- Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino
Mejor interpretación pop soa
- “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
- “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
- ”Apple” — Charli XCX
- ”Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
- ”Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
Mejor grabación remezclada, no clásica
- Espresso (Mark Ronson x FnZ Working Late remix) – Sabrina Carpenter
- Alter Ego (Kaytranada remix) – Doechii con JT
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) (remix) – Shaboozey y David Guetta
- Jah Sees Them (Amapiano remix) – Julian Marley y Antaeus
- Von Dutch – Charli XCX y A.G. Cook con Addison Rae
Mejor grabación Dance/Pop
- “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
- ”Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
- ”L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
- ”Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
- ”Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Mejor interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- ”Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
- ”Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
- ”Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
- ”The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
- ”Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Mejor interpretación de Rock
- Now and Then – The Beatles
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
- Gift Horse – Idles
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Broken Man – St. Vincent
Mejor álbum de rock
- “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
- ”Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
- “Saviors” — Green Day
- ”TANGK” — Idles
- ”Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
- ”Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
- ”No Name” — Jack White
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- “Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
- ”Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- ”Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
- ”Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
- ”Flea” — St. Vincent
Mejor interpretación R&B
- “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
- ”Residuals” — Chris Brown
- ”Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
- ”Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
- ”Saturn” — SZA
Mejor álbum R&B
- “11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown
- ”Vantablack” — Lalah Hathaway
- ”Revenge” — Muni Long
- ”Algorithm” — Lucky Daye
- ”Coming Home” — Usher
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- ”Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- ”We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
- ”Big Mama” — Latto”3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu
Mejor interpretación country soa
- “16 Carriages” — Beyoncé
- ”I Am Not Okay” —Jelly Roll
- ”The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
- ”A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
- ”It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton
Mejor álbum de country
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany García
- Las Mujeres ya no lloran – Shakira
- Orquídeas — Kali Uchis
Mejor álbum pop vocal
- “Short n’ Sweet” - Sabrina Carpenter
- “Hit Me Hard and Soft” -Billie Eilish
- “Eternal Sunshine” -Ariana Grande
- “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” - Chappell Roan
- “The Tortured Poets Department” - Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Neverender – Justice and Tame Impala
- She’s Gone, Dance On – Disclosure
- Loved – Four Tet
- Leavemealone – Fred Again and Baby Keem
- Witchy – Kaytranada and Childish Gambino
Mejor interpretación de country de un dúo o grupo
- “Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
- “II MOST WANTED” - Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus
- “Break Mine” - Brothers Osborne
- “Bigger Houses” - Dan + Shay
- “I Had Some Help” - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
Mejor álbum de dance y electrónica
- BRAT - Charli xcx
- Three - Four Tet
- Hyperdrama - Justice
- Timeless - KAYTRANADA
- Telos - Zedd
Mejor grabación dance pop
- Von Dutch – Charli XCX
- Make You Mine – Madison Beer
- L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) – Billie Eilish
- Yes, And? – Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Mejor video musical
- “Tailor Swif” - A$AP Rocky
- “360″ - Charli XCX
- “Houdini” - Eminem
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Dir. Dave Free)
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift
Mejor película musical
- American Symphony - Jon Batiste
- June - June Carter Cash
- Kings From Queens - Run DMC
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple - Steven Van Zandt
- The Greatest Night In Pop - varios artistas
Mejor canción de R&B
- “After Hours” - Kehlani
- “Burning” - Tems
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Coco Jones
- “Ruined Me” - Muni Long
- “Saturn” - SZA
Mejor interpretación de música metal
- Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
- Crown of Horns - Judas Priest
- Suffocate - Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
- Screaming Suicide - Metallica
- Cellar Door - Spiritbox
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “Wild God” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- “Charm” Clairo
- “The Collective” Kim Gordon
- “What Now” Brittany Howard
- “All Born Screaming” St. Vincent
Mejor canción de rock
- Broken Man – St. Vincent
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Dilemma – Green Day
- Gift Horse – Idles
Mejor interpretación tradicional de R&B
- That’s You – Lucky Daye
- Wet – Marsha Ambrosius
- Can I Have This Groove – Kenyon Dixon
- No Lie – Lalah Hathaway con Michael McDonald
- Make Me Forget – Muni Long
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- So Glad to Know You – Avery Sunshine
- En Route – Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone & the New World – Childish Gambino
- Crash – Kehlani
- Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak y Knxwledge)
Mejor interpretación de rap
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
- When The Sun Shines Again – Common y Pete Rock con Posdnuos
- Nissan Altima – Doechii
- Houdini – Eminem
- Like That – Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Mejor álbum de rap
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common y Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future y Metro Boomin
Mejor canción de rap
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Asteroids – Rapsody con Hit-Boy
- Carnival – ¥$: Kanye West y Ty Dolla $ign con Rich The Kid y Playboi Carti
- Like That – Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – Glorilla
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Visions – Norah Jones
- À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
- Good Together – Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Mejor canción country
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone con Morgan Wallen
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Mejor interpretación de “World Music”
- Bemba Colorá – Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar
- Raat Ki Rani – Arooj Aftab
- A Rock Somewhere – Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal
- Rise – Rocky Dawuni
- Sunlight to My Soul – Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir
- Kashira – Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung
Mejor álbum de música global
- Alkebulan II – Matt B con Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado
- Heis – Rema
- Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey
- Born in the Wild – Tems
Mejor interpretación de folk
- Lighthouse – Sierra Ferrell
- Blame It on Eve – Shemekia Copeland
- Nothing in Rambling – The Fabulous Thunderbirds con Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal y Mick Fleetwood
- The Ballad of Sally Anne – Rhiannon Giddens
Mejor Interpretación de folk
- American Dreaming – Sierra Ferrell
- Ya Ya – Beyoncé
- Subtitles – Madison Cunningham
- Don’t Do Me Good – Madi Diaz con Kacey Musgraves
- Runaway Train – Sarah Jarosz
- Empty Trainload of Sky – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings
Mejor álbum de folk
- Trail of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
- The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
- $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
- Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
- No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
- Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
- Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings
- I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Songs of Love and Life – The Del McCoury Band
- No Fear – Sister Sadie
- Earl Jam – Tony Trischka
- Dan Tyminski: Live from the Ryman – Dan Tyminski
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa – The Taj Mahal Sextet
- Hill Country Love – Cedric Burnside
- Struck Down – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
- One Guitar Woman – Sue Foley
- Sam’s Place – Little Feat
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Mileage – Ruthie Foster
- Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 – Joe Bonamassa
- Blame It On Eve – Shemekia Copeland
- Friendlytown – Steve Cropper y The Midnight Hour
- The Fury – Antonio Vergara
Mejor álbum de folk
- Woodland – Gillian Welch y David Rawlings
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
- Weird Faith – Madi Diaz
- Bright Future – Adrianne Lenker
- All My Friends – Aoife O’Donovan
Mejor álbum de música regional de folk
- Kuini – Kalani Pe’a
- 25 Back to My Roots – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux y The Golden Eagles con J’Wan Boudreaux
- Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Breed Brass Band con Trombone Shorty
- Stories from The Battlefield – The Rumble con Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción de gospel
- One Hallelujah – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell y Israel Houghton con Jonathan McReynolds y Jekalyn Carr
- Church Doors – Yolanda Adams
- Hold On (Live) – Ricky Dillard
- Holy Hands – DOE
- Yesterday – Melvin Crispell III
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- That’s My King – CeCe Winans
- Firm Foundation (He Won’t) – Honor y Glory con Disciple
- Holy Forever (Live) – Bethel Music y Jenn Johnson con CeCe Winans
- In The Name Of Jesus – JWLKRS Worship y Maverick City Music con Chandler Moore
- In The Room – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore con Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Praise – Elevation Worship con Brandon Lake, Chris Brown y Chandler Moore
Mejor álbum de gospel
- More Than This – CeCe Winans
- Choirmaster II (Live) – Ricky Dillard
- Covered Vol. 1 – Melvin Crispell III
- Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
- Still Karen – Karen Clark Sheard
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- Heart of a Human – DOE
- Coat of Many Colors – Brandon Lake
- Child of God – Forrest Frank
- The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine y Chandler Moore
- When Wind Meets Fire – Elevation Worship
Mejor álbum de root gospel
- Church – Cory Henry
- Loving You – The Nelons
- Rhapsody – The Harlem Gospel Travelers
- The Gospel According To Mark – Mark D. Conklin
- The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 – Authentic Unlimited
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
- Rayo – J Balvin
- Ferxxocalipsis – Feid
- Att. – Young Miko
Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo
- ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? – Rawayana
- Compita del Destino – El David Aguilar
- Pa’ Tu Cuerpa – Cimafunk
- Autopoiética – Mon Laferte
- Grasa – Nathy Peluso
Mejor álbum de música mexicana
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 – Carín León
- Diamantes – Chiquis
- Éxodo – Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos – Jessi Uribe
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar y Mimy Succar
- Muevense – Marc Anthony
- Bailar – Sheila E.
- Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra
- Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — Varios artistas
- Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
- Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
- Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
- Evolution — The Wailers
Mejor álbum de New Age, Ambient o Canto
- Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto y Chandrika Tandon
- Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
- Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
- Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
- Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
- Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Mejor álbum infantil
- Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Brillo, Brillo!
- Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – Creciendo
- John Legend – My Favorite Dream
- Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
- Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
Mejor álbum de música mexicana
- Diamantes — Chiquis
- Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León
- ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
- De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- ”Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
- ”MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
- ”Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
- ”Higher” – Burna Boy
- ”Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Mejor soundtrack para contenido audiovisual
- American Fiction — Laura Karpman, compositora
- Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositores
- The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, compositor
- Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, compositor
- Shgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, compositores
Mejor canción escrita para un contenido audiovisual
- “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” por Luke Combs (Tornados)
- “Better Place, por *NSYNC (Trolls 3: se armó la banda)
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” por Olivia Rodrigo (Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes)
- “It Never Went Away” por Jon Batiste (Sinfonía Americana)
- “Love Will Survive” por Barbra Streisand (El Tatuador de Auschwitz)
Mejor álbum de comedia
- The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle
- Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
- The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Mejor grabación de audiolibros, narraciones y cuentos
- Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield
- ...And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
- My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
- The Color Purple
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Saltburn
- Twisters: The Album
Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Challengers – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
- Shgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano
- Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget II
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- It Never Went Away (de American Symphony) - Jon Batiste
- Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (de Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
- Better Place (de Trolls Band Together) - NSYNC y Justin Timberlake
- Can’t Catch Me Now (de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) - Olivia Rodrigo
- Love Will Survive (de The Tattooist of Auschwitz) - Barbra Streisand
Mejor álbum histórico
- Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas
- Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition - Prince & The New Power Generation
- Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia - Paul Robeson)
- Pepito y Paquito - Pepe de Lucía And Paco De Lucía
- The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) - Rodgers & Hammerstein y Julie Andrews
Mejores notas de álbum
- Centennial - King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band y Varios artistas
- After Midnight - Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras
- The Carnegie Hall Concert - Alice Coltrane
- John Culshaw — The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 - John Culshaw
- SONtrack Original De La Película Al Son De Beno - Varios artistas
Mejor pack de grabación
- Brat - Charli XCX
- The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
- Baker Hotel - William Clark Green
- F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
- Hounds Of Love (The Baskerville Edition) - Kate Bush
- Jug Band Millionaire - The Muddy Basin Ramblers
- Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease - iWhoiWhoo
Mejor caja de edición limitada
- Mind Games - John Lennon
- Half Living Things - Alpha Wolf
- Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea) - Kate Bush
- In Utero - Nirvana
- Unsuk Chin - Unsuk Chin y Berliner Philharmoniker
- We Blame Chicago - 90 Day Men
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- The Heart, The Mind, The Soul – Tank and the Bangas
- Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say – Queen Sheba
- Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series – Omari Hardwick
- Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word – Malik Yusef
- The Seven Number Ones – Mad Skillz
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Me – Samara Joy con Sullivan Fortner
- Walk with Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT) – The Baylor Project
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin con Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts y John Scofield
- Juno – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
- Little Fears – Dan Pugach Big Band con Nicole Zuraitis y Troy Roberts
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- A Joyful Holiday – Samara Joy
- Journey in Black – Christie Dashiell
- Wildflowers Vol. 1 – Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortner
- Milton + Esperanza – Milton Nascimento y Esperanza Spalding
- My Ideal – Catherine Russell y Sean Mason
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- Remembrance – Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
- Owl Song – Ambrose Akinmusire con Bill Frisell y Herlin Riley
- Beyond This Place – Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson
- Phoenix Reimagined (Live) – Lakecia Benjamin
- Solo Game – Sullivan Fortner
Mejor álbum de “big band” de jazz
- Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence – Dan Pugach Big Band
- Returning to Forever – John Beasley y Frankfurt Radio Big Band
- And So It Goes – The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
- Walk a Mile in My Shoe – Orrin Evans y The Captain Black Big Band
- Golden City – Miguel Zenón
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Cubop Lives! – Zaccai Curtis
- Spain Forever Again – Michel Camilo y Tomatito
- COLLAB – Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Time and Again – Eliane Elias
- El Trio: Live in Italy – Horacio “El Negro” Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola
- Cuba and Beyond – Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet
- As I Travel – Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
- Night Reign – Arooj Aftab
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
- Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Plot Armor – Taylor Eigsti
- Rhapsody in Blue – Béla Fleck
- Orchestras (Live) – Bill Frisell con Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston y Thomas Morgan
- Mark – Mark Guiliana
- Speak to Me – Julian Lage
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys
- Merrily We Roll Along – Stephen Sondheim
- The Notebook – Ingrid Michaelson
- The Outsiders – Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay y Justin Levine
- Suffs – Shaina Taub
- The Wiz – Charlie Smalls
Productor del año, clásico
- Elaine Martone
- Erica Brenner
- Christoph Franke
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- i/o (In-Side Mix) - Peter Gabriel
- Avalon - Roxy Music
- Genius Loves Company - Ray Charles With Varios artistas
- Henning Sommerro: Borders - Trondheim Symphony Orchestra
- Pax - Ensemble 96 y Current Saxophone Quartet
Mejor composición instrumental
- Strands - Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf y Christian Euman
- At Last - Shelly Berg
- Communion - Christopher Zuar Orchestra
- I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time - André 3000
- Remembrance - Chick Corea y Béla Fleck
Mejor ingeniería de grabación, clásica
- Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit - Manfred Honeck y Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Andres: The Blind Banister - Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev y Metropolis Ensemble
- Clear Voices In The Dark - Matthew Guard y Skylark Vocal Ensemble
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
Mejor ingeniería de sonido, álbum no clásico
- i/o - Peter Gabriel
- Algorithm - Lucky Daye
- Cyan Blue - Charlotte Day Wilson
- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
- Empathogen - WILLOW
- Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Mejor arreglo instrumental o a capella
- Bridge Over Troubled Water - Jacob Collier con John Legend y Tori Kelly
- Baby Elephant Walk - Encore - Snarky Puppy
- Rhapsody In Blue (Grass) - Béla Fleck con Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz y Bryan Sutton
- Rose Without The Thorns - Scott Hoying con säje y Tonality
- Silent Night - säje
Mejor arreglo instrumental y vocal
- Alma - säje con Regina Carter
- Always Come Back - John Legend
- b i g f e e l i n g s - WILLOW
- Last Surprise (de Persona 5) - The 8-Bit Big Band con Jonah Nilsson y Button Masher
- The Sound Of Silence - Cody Fry con Sleeping At Last
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Los Angeles Philharmonic
- Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
- Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
- Stravinsky: The Firebird - San Francisco Symphony
Mejor grabación de ópera
- Saariaho: Adriana Mater - San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas - The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
- Moravec: The Shining - Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus
- Puts: The Hours - Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Mejor interpretación coral
- Ochre - The Crossing
- Clear Voices In The Dark - Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski y Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
- A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad - Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices
- Handel: Israel in Egypt - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry y Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers
- Sheehan: Akathist - Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan y Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices y Trinity Youth Chorus
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/pequeño conjunto
- Rectangles and Circumstance – Caroline Shaw y S Percussion
- Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles – JACK Quartet
- Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ – Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos y Emanuel Ax
- Cerrone: Beaufort Scales – Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone y Lorelei Ensemble
- Home – Miró Quartet
Mejor solo instrumental de música clásica
- Bach: Goldberg Variations – Víkingur Ólafsson
- Akiho: Longing – Andy Akiho
- Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc – Wild Up
- Entourer – Ensemble Dissonance
- Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra – Experiential Orchestra
Mejor solo vocal de música clásica
- Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price - Karen Slack; Michelle Cann
- A Change Is Gonna Come - Nicholas Phan; Palaver Strings
- Newman: Bespoke Songs - Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña y Garrick Zoeter
- Show Me The Way - Will Liverman; Jonathan King
- Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder - Il Pomo d’Oro)
Mejor compendio de música clásica
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
- Akiho: BeLonging
- American Counterpoints
- Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
- Mythologies II
Mejor composición de música clásica contemporánea
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic y Los Angeles Master Chorale
- Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello - Andrea Casarrubios
- Coleman: Revelry - Decoda
- Lang: Composition As Explanation - Eighth Blackbird
- Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orches