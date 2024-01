Kevin y Luciano Benavides, firmes en el pelotón de arriba.

Stage 6 - Quads



Provisional top 3 after 197km:

1 Alexandre Giroud 2:59:23

2 Manuel Andujar +1'12’’

3 Marcelo Medeiros +3'45’’



Andujar was leading at the first 3 crossing points before Giroud overtook him.



