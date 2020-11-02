Secciones
Longboard

Longboard y danza, combinación perfecta para Giulia Alfeo

La alemana arriba del longboard marca tendencia entre las mujeres que bailan patinando en todo el planeta.

Domingo 01 de Noviembre de 2020

Las bailarinas de longboard combinan patinar con rutinas artísticas y fascinantes. El estilo surgió de una combinación entre el skateboarding y el longboard surf al estilo de los 80, y los movimientos fluidos se mezclan perfectamente con música rítmica y relajada. Como prueba, podés ver a la alemana Giulia Alfeo "todo el día, sin cansarte de sus videos", adelantan los medios europeos.

Andar en longboard es difícil porque vas rápido y bailar arriba de la tabla, con estilo, es mucho más complejo. Bueno, ella lo hace realmente bien. En pleno aislamiento, por la pandemia de coronavirus, las redes se llenaron de videos porque es uno de los deportes individuales que se puede practicar respetando el aislamiento.

En su cuenta de Instagram @giulia.alfeo patina por el Sena en París o por una calle junto a la playa en Portugal. Sus clips capturan por el estado de ánimo relajante y fascinante. Ganó competencias de baile de longboard y organiza talleres para enseñar.

Practice your Balance – Longboard Dancing Tutorial

Hace unas semanas Shakira cautivó al mundo andando en una cruiser

Embed
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I love skating at sunset (and Sasha loves this song!)

Una publicación compartida por Shakira (@shakira) el

Para el longboard dance, lo mejor es una tabla larga y muy flexible para desplazarte de una punta de la tabla a la otra y poder ejecutar la mayor cantidad de trucos. Esto no quita que no pueda utilizarse otro tipo de longs, pero menos tabla para bailar, el rango usual suele ser entre 42 ” y 48″. En el mercado se pueden conseguir longboard baratos de estas medidas y es una disciplina excelente para comenzar en el mundo del longboard.

En esta nota

¿Te gustó la nota?

Relacionadas

Dejanos tu comentario