Longboard y danza, combinación perfecta para Giulia Alfeo

Domingo 01 de Noviembre de 2020
Las bailarinas de longboard combinan patinar con rutinas artísticas y fascinantes. El estilo surgió de una combinación entre el skateboarding y el longboard surf al estilo de los 80, y los movimientos fluidos se mezclan perfectamente con música rítmica y relajada. Como prueba, podés ver a la alemana Giulia Alfeo "todo el día, sin cansarte de sus videos", adelantan los medios europeos.
Andar en longboard es difícil porque vas rápido y bailar arriba de la tabla, con estilo, es mucho más complejo. Bueno, ella lo hace realmente bien. En pleno aislamiento, por la pandemia de coronavirus, las redes se llenaron de videos porque es uno de los deportes individuales que se puede practicar respetando el aislamiento.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Soy Lo Que Soy (Engl. I am what I am) is the song I danced to in this clip. At that day I just arrived in Paris, and it was crazy hot, so I decided to go out, dressed only with this sports bra and these shorts. After several months in Germany, I forgot what this kind of outfit could mean in a city like Paris: the whole day men were starring at my boobs, making comments that I didn’t understand due to my lack of French language skills. Even though I had an amazing day with my friends, When I went home, there was a weird dude, even trying to touch me without consent. Even though I had an amazing day with my friends, I arrived pissed, angry, furious at my friend’s home. Why my body must be sexualised and objectified by men? Why can’t I just be who I am? This is how I relate to this song. But what the singer @monogem is actually singing about is something that me as a white woman probably will never fully understand. For her it was the first single she released in Spanish. She’s a half Mexican women from the US, and this song is about the exploration of her Mexican heritage after the struggle of finding her own identity. The result are these mesmerizing sounds with her beautiful voice, that should be heard much more! music: Soy Lo Que Soy by Monogem filmed: @the_jewy edit: @giulia.alfeo
Una publicación compartida por Giulia ️ Longboard Dancing (@giulia.alfeo) el
En su cuenta de Instagram @giulia.alfeo patina por el Sena en París o por una calle junto a la playa en Portugal. Sus clips capturan por el estado de ánimo relajante y fascinante. Ganó competencias de baile de longboard y organiza talleres para enseñar.
Hace unas semanas Shakira cautivó al mundo andando en una cruiser
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I love skating at sunset (and Sasha loves this song!)
Una publicación compartida por Shakira (@shakira) el
Para el longboard dance, lo mejor es una tabla larga y muy flexible para desplazarte de una punta de la tabla a la otra y poder ejecutar la mayor cantidad de trucos. Esto no quita que no pueda utilizarse otro tipo de longs, pero menos tabla para bailar, el rango usual suele ser entre 42 ” y 48″. En el mercado se pueden conseguir longboard baratos de estas medidas y es una disciplina excelente para comenzar en el mundo del longboard.