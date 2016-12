CelluliteSaturday en Instagram, la nueva tendencia que está triunfando en la red

It's easy to get beat down by the world. It's easy to play the victim. It's easy to throw your hands up and say oh well, this is just how life is. The harder thing to do is learn to live BIG. To step into the person, that little voice, that's been waiting on you to get some balls. It's harder to let the critics drown out in the background. It's harder to rise above it all...but it's the only way. My power lies in my my capacity to spread love, really big juicy unconditional love. ❤️ And when you accept the love within you, you'll light up the world. Just do you babes! Xoxo Allie

